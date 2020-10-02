Mask is ultimate scientific remedy to combat COVID-19: Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN on Thursday said that wearing masks was the ultimate scientific remedy to combat COVID-19.

"Wearing a mask is the ultimate remedy to prevent COVID-19. This has been proved scientifically also. The public should realise this and use the cleansed masks without negligence," said Ashwathnarayan while speaking to the media.

He also said that everyone should feel duty-bound to ensure that the virus is not allowed to spread further.



"Everybody should feel duty-bound to achieve this. No one should remove the mask while conversing. The government does not like to impose fines for those who do not wear masks. But people should not forget to adhere to the advisories of the government" he said.

"The government has decided to impose a fine of Rs 1000 in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural areas for not wearing the mask. There are objections from certain sections of the society saying that this is on the higher side, but in this case, the health of the people is more important," he said.

Speaking about the reopening of schools in the state, the Deputy Chief Minister also said that the Karnataka government would soon come out with clear information regarding the opening of schools and colleges.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) had already set guidelines with regard to the matter and the government is making preparations accordingly. Clear information will emerge after a discussion with S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Higher Education," he said. (ANI)

