Masked man loots 1.5 lakhs from Oriental Bank in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A masked man on Wednesday looted Rs 1.5 Lakhs from Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) in Tilak Nagar, after overpowering the security guard before fleeing from the spot, Delhi Police">Delhi Police said today.

Police have registered a case in this regard and are attempting to catch the robbers.

"A case has been registered regarding this incident and efforts are underway to arrest him. Multiple teams formed to investigate the case", the police said. (ANI)

