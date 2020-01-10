Masked men entered JNU, destroyed whatever they could to stall registration process before Jan 5 :Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that masked men entered the server room in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and "destroyed whatever they could to stall the registration process not on January 5 but before that".

"Congress has alleged that the HRD Minister and Union government instigated violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which is false. Mask men entered the server room and destroyed whatever they could to stall registration process, not on January 5 but before that," said Javadekar.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Javadekar also condemned 'tweets' by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We condemn tweets today by Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath about PM Narendra Modi, asking whether his great parents and parents were freedom fighters. They were not part of the political movement. They were earning a livelihood by selling tea," said Javadekar.

"With this background, Prime Minister became Prime Minister because of his talent, hard work, passion&confidence of people. It is rare leadership qualities that have brought him to this position. It shows Congress' mindset which demeans merit and praises the only dynasty," he added.

The tweets are no more visible on the Chief Minister's twitter handle. Kamal Nath had made similar comments at a Seva Dal event in the state. (ANI)

