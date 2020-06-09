Mass awareness campaign on COVID 19 launched in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Launching a mass awareness programme on COVID 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday issued helpline numbers for people.

"Reddy has instructed the officials to take up mass awareness programme on COVID 19 and asked them to review the classification of clusters. During a review meeting, the Chief Minister said that a mass awareness programme should be undertaken on the safety measures and how to approach for tests and when in doubt using the helpline 14410 and 104 without feeling any guilt or stigma," Chief Minister's Office said.

The mass propaganda should be carried out through media advertisements which depict how to handle the situation and should aim at dusting out the fear among people on COVID-19.

The publicity should be stepped up in the coming two to three weeks, he said adding that the help of ANMs, Asha workers and village volunteers should be taken in this regard. The officials have given the details and data on COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths worldwide during the past one week.

They have also given the district wise details of the positive rate, mortality rate, number of tests conducted and cases registered. They have explained in details the hotspots, and reasons for spike in cases in the districts.

"In the 71 centres of all the 13 districts there are 15,614 beds available and as of now 4,54,030 samples were collected of which 4,659 were proved positive," they said.

When the Chief Minister enquired about the movement of people through inter-state borders, the officials have said that they have been concentrating on people coming from six states.

Reddy said that those coming from other states should not be waiting for more time at the border points and asked the officials to take necessary action to this effect. He also asked the officials to pay special attention toward and village clinics that would be coming up soon. (ANI)

