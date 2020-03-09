Mass marriage ceremony held in Ayodhya, brides got Rs 65,000 each

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): As many as 500 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday.

The state labour department, which organised the event, will give Rs 75,000 to every couple, out of which Rs 65,000 will go to the girl.

The function was also attended by the state labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya as the couples exchanged garlands and performed marriage rituals.

Those who got married also included boys and girls from the Muslim community, whose Nikahs were solemnised at the event.

"Around 500 couples tied their knot here. Among them 10 were from Muslim community. They got married in their own ritual. Under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, our department is committed to the development of everyone," Maurya told ANI.

The couples present there expressed their happiness thanked the state government.

"We are happy and satisfied and thankful to the government. People from different communities are present here and the government has done a great job. This is a help for the poor people who can't afford to get married due to financial issues," Akhilesh Kumari, a bride told ANI. (ANI)

