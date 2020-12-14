Massive fire at Alwar factory, no injury reported

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Neemrana area of Alwar district here on Monday morning. As per the report, the fire erupted around 6 am at the APIP factory. Several fire engines from different stations rushed to the spot to control the fire.

No injury or casualty has been reported yet. However, there is a possibility of considerable damage amounting to crores of rupees. The actual cause of the fire is subjected to investigation.



Speaking to ANI, Neemrana Fire Officer explained, "Control room has been informed at 6:30 am. Fire tenders from Behror, Khairthal, Kotputli, and Khushkheda are also called. Great support has been provided by a neighbouring factory".

When asked if the factory has facilities for fire management, Kumar said, "No such facilities were there. A notice was issued a year back but no cognisance has been taken by the company."

The fire is under control now and local police have also reached the spot after receiving the information. (ANI)

