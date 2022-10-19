Massive fire at Noida sce 63 at a pathology lab doused, no casualty reported

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a pathology lab located in Sector 63, Noida on Tuesday has been doused, officials said. Adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

The fire tenders reached the spot after receiving an intimation of the incident.

"We got information that a fire broke out in a pathology lab located in Sector 63. Our team reached the spot and the fire has been doused. No casualty has been reported," Jitender Kumar Singh, Fire Officer, Noida said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

