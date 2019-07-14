Ambala (Haryana) [India], July 14 (ANI): A major fire broke out Sunday morning at Anaj Mandi in Ambala, a city 45.9 kilometers away from Chandigarh.
Fires tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames.
The cause of the fire is not known yet, and an investigation is being carried out in this regard. (ANI)
Massive fire breaks out at Anaj Mandi in Ambala
ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:05 IST
