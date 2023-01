Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at an apartment in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed that a fire broke out at a residential apartment in Dhanbad on Tuesday evening.



"Several people are reportedly trapped ," a senior police officer said.

The exact number cannot be verified as rescue is still underway, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)