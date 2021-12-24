Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], December 24 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory situated behind the city mall in Rajasthan's Kota on Friday.



The fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A thick and black cloud of smoke was seen emerging out of the factory. Five units of fire tenders are present battling with the rising flames.

Top officers of the fire brigade and the police reached the spot to take control of the situation.

The police also evacuate the people from the other buildings around the chemical factory. The reason behind the fire is not known yet. More inputs are awaited. (ANI)

