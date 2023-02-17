Massive fire breaks out at Chowk Bazaar in Assam's Jorhat, over 100 shops gutted

Jorhat (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): More than 100 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Jorhat Chowk Bazaar in Assam's Jorhat late on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to fire department officials, the fire started at a cloth shop located near the main gate of the market due to a suspected short circuit.

Following the information, around 20 fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation. Efforts are underway to douse the fire, an official said.



Mohan Lal Meena, Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district told ANI over the phone that there is no report of any human casualty in the incident.

"As of now we can't say about the damage figure, but more than 100 shops have been damaged because that area is a commercial area. Fire tenders have rushed to the area. Now the situation is under control. We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," Mohan Lal Meena said.

More details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

