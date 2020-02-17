Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A level III fire broke out at the GST Bhavan here in Tadwadi, in the Maharana Pratap Chowk area, on Monday afternoon.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receiving information.

The fire first broke out on the 7th floor of the building which then spread to the 8th floor.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire-fighting operations are currently underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)








