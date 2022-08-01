Massive fire breaks out at hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, 9 to 10 died

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): At least nine to ten people were killed in a massive fire at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday, the official said. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the nearest kin of the deceased.

Speaking to ANI, Siddharth Bahaguna, Jabalpur SP said, "Around 9-10 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out at New City House Hospital in Jabalpur, due to a short circuit."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of four people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur hospital.

"In this hour of grief, the bereaved family should not consider themselves alone, I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are with the family. The state government will provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50-50 thousand to the seriously injured. The government will also bear the cost of complete treatment of the injured," CM said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister further said that local administration and collector have been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter.

"Sad news has been received of a horrific fire accident in a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue," he tweeted. (ANI)