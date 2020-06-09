Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is present at the spot to take stock of the situation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Massive fire breaks out at Oil India's gas well in Assam
ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:02 IST
