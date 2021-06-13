Massive fire breaks out at showroom in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday morning.
The Delhi fire brigade has rushed 30 fire engines to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
