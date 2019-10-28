Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a warehouse on Sitapur Road here on Monday.
The warehouse owned by Sadana Agencies was located in the basement of a house.
The incident occurred near the Aliganj Police Station area.
The fire was apparently caused due to a short-circuit.
The police and fire brigade have reached the spot and attempts are being made to control the fire.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)
Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Lucknow
ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 19:26 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a warehouse on Sitapur Road here on Monday.