Massive fire breaks out in Assam's Darrang

Darrang (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Assam's Darrang on Monday evening.

According to the reports, the fire broke out at Nonke Gorapori area under Dhula police station in Darrang district where several houses were gutted in the fire. Firefighters with the help of locals doused the flames.



Julfikar Ali, a local resident, said, the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit.

"Several properties were gutted in the fire. At least four houses were damaged in the fire," Ali said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

