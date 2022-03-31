Massive fire breaks out in factory in Badalpur area of UP's Greater Noida

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district late on Wednesday night.

The factory makes cooler pads and there were at least two dozen people inside its premises at the time of the incident.



The Chief Fire Officer of Uttar Pradesh Police Arun Kumar Singh informed ANI that the people had escaped from the factory before the fire service team reached the spot.

"Factory of cooler pads caught fire. People escaped the blazing factory before the fire service team reached there. Two dozen people were working in the factory while some were living in rooms behind," Singh said.



As many as four tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

"Four fire tenders were sent to the spot. Fire is in control as of now," Singh further informed.



So far, no loss of life or serious injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

