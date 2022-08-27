Massive infrastructure development being done along LAC: Army

Wacha (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): An Indian Army official on Saturday said that massive infrastructure development is being done along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in order to make surveillance more efficient as the close watch of hideouts become difficult due to the mountainous terrain and forest area.

Besides ensuring security, peace and tranquillity, the Indian Army is also engaged in infrastructure development. The Army patrols day and night on the remotest route along the border with China which does not even have proper road connectivity making the task even more difficult.



In view of the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in April-May 2020 along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, the Army is working to further strengthen its borders.



Speaking to ANI, Major Rajesh Thakre said, "We are equipped with the latest technology of weapons and equipment. The defences all along the frontlines are well coordinated to carry out our planned tasks effectively. We can access the satellite data till the last post because of the excellent connectivity".

He said massive infrastructure development is being done in order to make surveillance more efficient. He said the mountainous terrain and forest, surveillance and close watch of hideouts become difficult.



"Developments all along the border areas are the true testimony of the giant stride by the government to safeguard our motherland. We are the Army of the 21st century and carrying out the task of maintaining peace and tranquillity all along border lines. We will never let our guard down," Major Thakre added.



Indian Army jawan Bijender Singh reiterated that the Forces are well-prepared to tackle any situation at the borders and give a befitting reply to the enemies.

"Weather is a big challenge at LAC and after rains, the terrains become more slippery. We patrol carrying 25 kg load. Despite everything, we are 101 per cent ready to give a befitting reply to China. We are a very strong and powerful country," Singh said. (ANI)