Visual from Ajitpur village. Photo/ANI
Visual from Ajitpur village. Photo/ANI

Massive rural sanitation drive by NMCG helps clean Ganga

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:44 IST

Haridwar, Uttarakhand [India], July 18 (ANI): Few miles from Haridwar city, Ajitpur is one among 4,465 villages located on the Ganga river basin which have been identified by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) as part of its Ganga Rejuvenation plan.
There are millions of households located in these villages where a massive drive for rural sanitation has been launched with an aim to develop them as model villages so that the waste does not flow into the holy river.
Namami Gange has joined hands with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti to make these villages Open Defecation Free (ODF) by constructing over 11 lakh independent toilets.
In the process, the 'households without toilets' were identified by panchayats and subsequently, a cash subsidy for construction was provided as per the approved government scheme.
Maya Ram Kashyap, the village head of Ajitpur said, "Now, over 90 per cent of the people in our village are using toilets and not going to defecate in open. They are helping to keep the river clean as Ganga is a symbol of our faith".
Parmila Devi, a villager said, "Dustbins are kept at every nook and corner. We have been given two dustbins for dry and wet garbage. Every day, the vehicle comes to collect garbage under the Namami Gange project. The village is now cleaner".
After the success of ODF, hundreds of villages located on the Ganga river basin have moved towards securing the ODF plus tag.
Under the rural sanitation initiatives for conservation of Ganga, the government laid emphasis on solid-liquid waste management, afforestation, organic farming, medicinal plants and revival of water bodies through MNREGA besides constructing the toilets.
Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG said, "We went to the next stage which says ODF Plus. That means solid-liquid waste management. So, we have done some projects. And for this solid-liquid waste management, we have identified some 500 plus big villages".
"In all these villages, apart from solid-liquid waste management and toilets, we have also encouraged tree plantation. So, we have also taken some plantation activities involving the local community and forest department for medicinal plants and others. That will also help. Uttarakhand, especially in these villages we are promoting organic farming," Mishra added.
The Namami Gange programme also funds solid and liquid waste management in the villages located near the river Ganga.
Under a convergence programme, major stakeholders including Panchayati Raj, MNREGA and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) have been working to devise an effective project for solid and liquid waste in the villages,
Garbage bins were provided to every household and an arrangement was made for door-to-door collection of garbage.
Garbage segregation centres, drainage facilities and incinerators have also been set up for comprehensive solid and liquid waste management.
Rajiv Kishore, Executive Director (Admin) at NMCG said, "In this particular thing, the solid and liquid waste management, very good quality of work is being done by villagers specially from this point of view that we have not empowered villagers so much which regard to carrying out infrastructure work but in this regard they have made a beginning and I think that it promises very well and can be done by the villagers on their own".
As the programme is handled by village panchayat themselves with the guidance from district level authorities, it is helping excellent capacity building among the villagers to handle their own affairs.
Enthusiastic participation from the villagers in Ganga Basin is reflective of the success which the mission has garnered in a limited frame of time. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:35 IST

Fire breaks out in kitchen of residential building in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a kitchen in Mahada Shantivan building situated in Millat Nagar, Mumbai on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:31 IST

K'taka Speaker seeks report on rebel Cong MLA Shrimant Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday sought a detailed report from Home Minister M B Patil on rebel Congress MLA Shrimant Patil, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:16 IST

India calls upon Pakistan for Kulbhushan Jadhav's release, repatriation

New Delhi (India, July 18 (AN): Calling the ICJ verdict a vindication of its stand, India on Thursday called upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Kulbhushan Jadhav, a day after the International Court of Justice asked the neighbouring country to review and reconsider its verdict of conviction an

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:14 IST

Mukesh Kumar Meena appointed Secretary to Andhra Governor

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Mukesh Kumar Meena as the Secretary to the state's Governor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:14 IST

Haven't received any letter from PC Chacko: Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Thursday denied to have received any letter from PC Chacko, in-charge for the party's city affairs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:08 IST

Pakistani agents like Pannun bringing disgrace to Sikh...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Former politician and chairman of All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF), MS Bitta has come down heavily on legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleging him for bringing disgrace to the Sikhs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:03 IST

Dawood Ibrahim's nephew arrested by Mumbai Police in extortion case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday night in an extortion case while he was trying to flee the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:50 IST

Doping on rise among athletes; 187 detected positive in 2018-19

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): As many as 187 athletes tested positive during the doping test in 2018-19 out of a total of 4,348, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:44 IST

Andhra: Two tribals killed by Maoists

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Maoists killed two tribals over suspicion of being police informers in Veeravaram village in Visakhapatnam district late on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:42 IST

K'taka Min HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrived barefoot at the Karnataka Assembly ahead of the trust-vote on the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:34 IST

Telangana: Superannuation bill may affect the appointment of...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): While supporting superannuation bill for medical professors which was tabled by the Telangana government, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the bill may affect the appointment of junior doctors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:32 IST

DCW seeks details of sexual assault of 3 minors in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sent a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details of the actions taken by the force in the alleged sexual assault case of three minor boys by a group of accused in Savda JJ Colony area here.

Read More
iocl