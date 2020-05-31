Massive santization drive in Parliament House complex

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and other agencies undertook a massive sanitization drive in all buildings situated in the Parliament House Complex on Saturday.

"The comprehensive drive by the agencies included the sanitization of all indoor and outdoor areas, including individual offices, restrooms, and all common areas," read an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lok Sabha Secretariat had conducted a similar exercise on March 21. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said that awareness and restraint are key to the prevention of the COVID-19 and since then several such exercises have been undertaken on a periodic basis.

"On Saturday, the agencies, working within the Parliament, used specialized equipment and strong chemical disinfectants like Sodium hydrochloride in order to ensure sanitation in and around Parliament House Complex," read the statement.

The sanitation drive was conducted as a precautionary measure and to minimize contact between officials working within the Parliament House Complex.

Currently, as per orders issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, a certain number of officers and staff are required to work from home. (ANI)

