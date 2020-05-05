Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 49 deaths in 24 hours; tally crosses 6,000

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): Gujarat on Tuesday reported a major spike in COVID-19 cases with 49 deaths and 441 new cases reported in the last 24 hours from the state. The toll rose to 368 while the total number of positive coronavirus cases has gone up to 6,245.

Out of 49 deaths reported, 39 are in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara, two in Surat, and one each in Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Kheda, and Sabarkantha.

Moreover, 441 new positive cases of COVID 19 have been reported in last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,245, including 1381 cured/discharged and 368 deaths.

Out of 441 new positive cases, 349 are reported in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

