Massive spike in cross-border firing by Pak shows its desperation to infiltrate terrorists: BSF data

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): There has been a massive spike in cross-border firing at Jammu and Kashmir's international border by Pakistan this year with the number of incidents almost doubling from last year, showing the neighbouring country's desperation to infiltrate terrorists, according to the Border Security Force's data.

According to senior officials deployed in Jammu, the reason behind this spike in cross-border firing is the desperation of Pakistan's security forces who are trying to infiltrate terrorists and give cover to them by diverting the attention of the Indian security forces.

According to data, compiled by the BSF, to which ANI has access, this year Pakistan was involved in 314 firing incidents at the border till October. In contrast, the number of such incidents at the Jammu border last year was 185.



In February alone, Pakistan was involved in 36 firing incidents, as compared to 23 last year.

The data shows that from June this year, Pakistan has consistently been targeting the Indian troops and civilians through cross-border firing, which has been retaliated by the BSF.

In June, a total number of 36 incidents were reported. Pakistan had only triggered nine such incidents in the corresponding month last year.

The month of July had witnessed an almost threefold increase in such firing incidents by Pakistan as compared to last year. A total number of 18 such incidents were reported by the BSF last year, which has increased to 46 this July.

The highest cases of exchange of fire have been reported in October, which reached a peak of 65 this year. In comparison, this number was 47 last year. (ANI)

