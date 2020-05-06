Massive traffic jam at DND flyway amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Traffic congestion was seen on Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway on Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The flyover was flooded with cars for hours in the evening today.

The traffic jam at the Delhi-Noida border comes at a time when the authorities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the masses to remain indoors in order to halt the spread of COVID-19.

With this, the citizens stuck in jam are at high exposure to the COVID-19 infection. (ANI)

