Master plan of Badrinath Dham prepared under direction of PM Modi: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand government has prepared the master plan tuning to Rs 250-crore for Badrinath Dham under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.





"The Rs 250-crore master plan of Badrinath Dham has been prepared under the direction of the Prime Minister. There was heavy damage in Kedarnath in the 2013 disaster. Its redevelopment was done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Projects worth Rs 400 crore have been already inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid," said chief Minister Dhami.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya on the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand and inaugurated various re-development projects worth Rs 130 crores. These projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. (ANI)

