Mathura: 11 policemen convicted in Raja Man Singh case

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A court in Mathura pronounced 11 policemen guilty in the alleged murder of a former royal, Raja Man Singh, on Tuesday.

Man Singh was reportedly shot dead in police firing in February 1985.

Three policemen were acquitted in the case. The court will pronounce the sentence on Wednesday.

Singh's family has welcomed the court ruling. (ANI)

