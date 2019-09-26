Mathura: Armed man sets own car ablaze, fires in air outside SSP office

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A man armed with a pistol created unrest outside Mathura SSP office while setting his own car on fire here at Civil Line checkpoint on Wednesday.

The man who was accompanied by a woman and three children was also seen firing in the air creating panic among people.

Soon, the woman too held the firearm even as the crowd gathered at the spot while the kids were seen sitting on the roadside.

After one and half hour, police managed to take both the accused in custody. However, the motive of the main accused is still unclear.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Chaudhary and Anjala Sharma.

Speaking to the ANI in this regard, SSP Sambhal Mathur said: "The man was mentally disturbed as his marriage, which was to be held on November 17, broke yesterday because of the woman who accompanied him. The woman is married to someone else and is having some matrimonial dispute."

The man has confessed that the woman is his business partner and because of her, his marriage broke and the three kids were his sister's children. They were armed with illegal pistols, he added.

At present, two separate police team is engaged in interrogating both the accused. (ANI)

