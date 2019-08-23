Mathura: CM Yogi to take part in Janmashtami celebrations

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in Janmashtami celebrations here on August 24.

A grand celebration, "Shri Krishnotsav", is being organised on the occasion of Janmashtami from August 23 to August 25.

Besides ministers from the Uttar Pradesh government, BJP MP from Mathura constituency, Hema Malini, will also take part in the celebrations.

A procession of around 1000 artistes from different parts of the country has been planned. Famous Bhajan singer Anup Jalota will also perform at the event on August 25. A sportive event of 'dahi handi' will also be held. It will be performed by a team from Mumbai. (ANI)

