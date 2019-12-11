Mathura: Vehicle overturns on Yamuna Expressway, 17 injured

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): 17 people were injured when a tempo-traveller, in which they were travelling, overturned near milestone 68 on the Yamuna Expressway in the jurisdiction of the Naujheel police station on Wednesday.

The accident allegedly occurred because of the driver falling asleep while on the wheels leading to him losing control of the vehicle.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the vehicle were travelling from Agra">Agra to Noida">Noida, NCR to take part in a marriage function.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

