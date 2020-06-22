Mathura's Guru Purnima Mela canceled amid COVID-19 crisis

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): In view of COVID-19 crisis, Mathura's Guru Purnima Mela which was scheduled to be held from July 1 to 5, has been cancelled, said District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra.

The District Magistrate cancel the mela after meeting the chief temple officials.

Krishna devotees from across the world come here to circumambulate the 21 km Girraj Parikrama.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. (ANI)

