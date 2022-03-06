"Matter of pride for Chhattisgarh": Bhupesh Baghel at Supercross Bike Racing Championship

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the National Supercross Bike Racing Championship at Raipur on Sunday and said that "it is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh".

CM Baghel said, "For the first time in the country, National Supercross Bike Racing Championship is organized in an outdoor stadium. It is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh is capable of organizing big sports competitions." He added that the government is supporting organising sports championships in Chhattisgarh.

"I like to ride a bike, whenever I get a chance I ride a bike", said the CM. He was also seen riding a bike.





The championship was organised on the initiative of the state Department of Sports and Youth Welfare and organised by Chhattisgarh Motor Sports Association.

Supercross Bike Racing Championship is a fast-paced sport that is conducted in a natural or artificially created muddy up and down (bumpy) road with obstacles in sequence. In this, players are given a collective start.

The National Supercross Bike Racing Championship was held at Budha Talab Outdoor Stadium in Raipur on March 5-6. (ANI)

