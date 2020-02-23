Matter of pride India will chair COP convention on migratory species for next 3 years: Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 62nd edition of Mann Ki Baat radio program said it is a matter of pride that the country will chair COP (Conference Of the Parties) convention on migratory species for next three years.

Speaking about the country's biodiversity, Modi said, "It is a matter of pride for us that for the next three years, India will chair the COP convention on migratory species. Do send in your suggestions on lending more substance to this opportunity, making it more useful."

"Throughout the year, India is home to many migratory species. We are told that more than 500 varieties of birds fly in from varied regions. Recently, Gandhinagar hosted the COP13 convention, where this phenomenon was mulled over, discussed and deliberated," he said.

Modi said, "While discussing the COP convention with you, an important piece of information connected with Meghalaya drew my attention, Biologist have discovered a new species of fish whose habitat is within the caves of Meghalaya."

"It is a matter of joy that our India, and especially Meghalaya is home to a rare species. It lends a new facet to India's bio-diversity," he said. (ANI)