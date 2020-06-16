'Matter of serious national concern': Congress leader Anand Sharma on violent face-off between India and China

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said that the violent clash between the Chinese and Indian Army in Ladakh is a matter of serious national concern and that India's security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

"The violent clash between the Chinese and Indian Army in Galwan valley of Ladakh causing the death of an Indian Commanding Officer and Jawans is a matter of serious national concern. India's security and territorial integrity are non-negotiable," Sharma tweeted.

"India stands united behind our armed forces. The country must be taken into confidence urgently. In a Parliamentary democracy, it is expected of the government to brief the leadership of the political parties of the ground situation, considering the grave implications," he added.

The face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel. The Indian Army said that "casualties were suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

The face-off took place on Monday night, as per the Indian Army.

"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a statement and added that senior military officials of the two sides are currently engaged in a meeting to defuse the situation.

After 1975, this is the first violent incident on the India-China border leading to casualties. (ANI)

