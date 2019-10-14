Mau : 7 dead, 15 injured in house collapse following cylinder blast

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Seven people died while at least 15 were injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a home in Mohammadabad here on Monday morning.

Several are still feared to be trapped inside the debris. The rescue operation is underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the incident and directed the District Magistrate, SP and other officials to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to those injured.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)