Maximum deposit in MSCB is Rs 11,000 cr and scam is of Rs 25,000 crore, wonders Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): NCP leader Ajit Pawar said here on Saturday that it is beyond his comprehension that how Rs 25,000 crore scam can take place in a bank where the maximum deposit is Rs 11,000 crore.

"I cannot understand how a scam of Rs 25,000 crore can take place in a bank where the maximum deposit is Rs 11,000 crore," said Pawar.

He was referring to multi-crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam in which party chief Sharad Pawar, he and others are named in the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He said that the case will have no effect on the elections and he will tell the people the truth. "I don't think it will have an effect on the elections. We will tell the people the truth in this regard," he said.

Ajit, who is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, tendered his resignation as a member of the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday following the ED registering a money laundering case against him.

Sharad Pawar on Friday had said that Ajit resigned as an MLA, as he was 'disturbed' after the ED named him in a money laundering case pertaining to the MSCB scam. The NCP chief had also claimed that Ajit was not even a member of the MSCB.

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results of which will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

