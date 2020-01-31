May Chinese find strength to face 'terrible ordeal' of coronavirus, says Rahul

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): As the novel coronavirus toll climbs to 213 in China and several forced into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hoped the people in the neighbouring country find courage and strength to persevere through the ordeal.

"In China, the coronavirus has killed hundreds of people. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the millions who have been forced into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. May they find the courage and strength to persevere through this terrible ordeal," said Gandhi on Twitter.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a public health emergency of international concern over the coronavirus crisis.



The virus originated in China's Wuhan city. Since then confirmed cases have been reported from several countries across the world.



Health authorities around the world are taking efforts to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the US, and India. (ANI)

