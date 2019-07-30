Mayawati accuses BJP of shielding 'gang-rape' accused

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over the road accident involving Unnao rape survivor and blamed the ruling party for shielding criminals.

Taking to Twitter, BSP chief wrote, "BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's meeting with accused BJP MLA inside jail proves that gang rape accused are constantly getting protection from BJP, which is equivalent to murdering justice. Supreme Court should compulsorily take cognizance of this."

Demanding grant of parole to the uncle of the survivor, Mayawati said: "After the suspected murder of the family members of the Unnao gang rape victim, her uncle is not being given parole to attend the final rites. This is inhuman and proves the complicity of the UP government in this incident. The family is sitting on a protest in medical college and demanding parole; the government must immediately pay heed to it."

The accident took place on Sunday when a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the survivor was travelling to Rae Bareli in the company of her two aunts and lawyer.

While her aunts succumbed to injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured.

The state police have registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident. (ANI)

