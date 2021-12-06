Mayawati alleges atrocities committed against weaker sections every day in UP, targets BJP govt

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Highlighting that Dr BR Ambedkar struggled for the upliftment of Dalits and minorities, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday hit out at BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying that No day goes when atrocities are not committed against those from the weaker sections in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Ambedkar's death anniversary, Mayawati said, "No day goes when atrocities are not committed against those from the weaker sections in the State. We don't see many media reports on such incidents. The state government knows how to manage the media."

The BSP chief further alleged that people from backward classes are unable to avail the benefits given to them in the Constitution drafted by him due to the apathy of casteist governments at the Centre and States.



"Dr BR Ambedkar struggled for the upliftment of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, minorities and the neglected. Today, they are unable to avail the benefits given to them in the Constitution drafted by him due to the apathy of casteist governments at Centre and States," she said.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

