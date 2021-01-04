Mayawati demands investigation into UP's Muradnagar roof collapse incident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday demanded a proper investigation in the Muradnagar incident where several people lost their lives after a roof collapsed at a crematorium yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, "Uttar Pradesh government should investigate this incident properly, timely and ensure strict punishment to its culprits. Do not save anyone and they must also provide appropriate financial help to the victims' families, this is the demand of BSP."



"Nearly two dozen people died after a roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar collapsed. Extreme condolences to the afflicted family, nature gives them the strength to bear this grief," former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said.

Over 17 people have lost their lives and several others were injured after a roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar here collapsed on Sunday.

According to the people present at the spot, the victims went to the crematorium to perform the last rites of their kin. (ANI)

