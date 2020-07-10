Mayawati demands SC-monitored probe into Vikas Dubey encounter

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): BSP chief Mayawati has sought a Supreme Court-monitored, independent investigation into the death of gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said that an investigation should be done in the matter, including the encounter in Kanpur and later killing of Vikas Dubey.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further stated that a high-level investigation is necessary in the matter so that the family of eight policemen, who were killed in Kanpur encounter, can get justice. She added that it is necessary that nexus between the police and criminal political elements can be identified and they face the law.

"Only with such steps, Uttar Pradesh can be made crime-free," Mayawati said.

Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday.

Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

