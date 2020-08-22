Mayawati expresses concern over shortage, black marketing of urea

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh ) [India], August 22 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday expressed concern over the shortage and black marketing of urea in Uttar Pradesh and urged the government to look into the matter.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the Centre to look into the shortage of urea as lakhs of farmers have been affected.

"Lakhs of farmers in Uttar Pradesh are facing problem due to the shortage of urea in the state. The government must immediately take steps to overcome the shortage of the fertilizer and take strict legal action against those who are responsible for black marketing, so that the farmers, who are already facing trouble, can be saved this year. This is the demand of BSP," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a couple of pictures in which Congress workers were seen protesting against black-marketing of urea.

"The biggest drawback of the UP government is that instead of solving the problems of the public, it resorts to lying and threatening. There is a problem of urea in the state. Black marketing is in full swing. The scam has also happened in many districts. The farmers are upset. But the Uttar Pradesh government is blindly saying that everything is all right," Priyanka tweeted. (ANI)

