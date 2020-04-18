Mayawati lauds UP govt's move to send buses to Kota to bring back students

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): BSP leader Mayawati on Saturday praised the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sending buses to bring back more than 7000 students from Rajastan's Kota while also saying that the government must show a similar concern for families of poor migrant labourers.

"UP government has sent several buses to Kota, Rajasthan for bringing back 7500 youth studying in coaching centres and to send them back home safely. This is a welcome move. BSP appreciates it," she said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

"But, (we) also urge the government to show similar concern for lakhs of poor migrant labourer families who are still being forced to live a hellish life away from their homes," the BSP leader added.

Mayawati_2_April18.PNG" alt="" class="img-responsive">

A total of 41 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,270, according to the state health department. (ANI)

