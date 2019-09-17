New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Leaders across the board, including BSP chief Mayawati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.
"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of his 69th birthday. I wish him a healthy life ahead," Mayawati tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda wrote: "I wish Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. May God bless you with good health and prosperity."
Mamata also wished Prime Minister in two languages, English and Bengali. "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji," she tweeted.
Earlier today, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had also wished Modi.
As Modi turns 69 today, his supporters and other leaders flooded social media with best wishes. Hashtags related to Modi's birthday were also trending on Twitter.
Modi will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.
The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)
Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, HD Deve Gowda wish PM Modi as he turns 69
ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:34 IST
