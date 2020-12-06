Mayawati pays tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, which is also being observed as "Mahaparinirvana Diwas".

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Tributes and immense reverence to the architect of the Constitution Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, who has shown new hope and self-respect to crores of poor people and those neglected, especially Dalits and other backward people."

"Heartfelt gratitude to all the activists of BSP, which is the party of sole representation of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar's humanitarian movement, for taking a pledge to salute and remember their Messiah in their own way amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to taking a pledge to carry forward his unfinished caravan. Thank you," she said in another tweet.



"Today morning at my residence in Delhi, I paid floral tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and repeated the pledge to never let his movement of self-respect stop, no matter what sacrifice we have to make to achieve this goal," she said in another tweet.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

