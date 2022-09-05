Mayawati: Population of the country has lagged behind in poverty and low-income groups

Uttar Pradesh (India), September 5 (ANI): A mixed set of responses from ministers are coming over India attaining the fifth largest economy in the world, superseding United Kingdom in the race.

Taking to social media former Chief Minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Mayawati tweeted "India's economy has overtaken Britain to become the fifth largest economy in the world, but it would have been a matter of satisfaction when the figures showed the necessary improvement in the per capita income of about 140 crore poor people in India."

The per capita income of the people of Britain is about 20 times more than the people of India.

"The per capita income of the people of Britain is about 20 times more than the people of India, which only if achieved will help in removing the country's sad problems like poverty, unemployment, illiteracy", said Mayawati the former CM of UP.

The former CM of UP tweeted saying that most of the population of the country has lagged behind in poverty and low-income groups, which is of utmost importance and concern.

Meanwhile, Arvind Virmani, Former Chief Economic Advisor said "India is moving up the power scale and according to my earlier forecast by 2028 - 2030, we will become the third largest economy in the world."

"It's the trend which is important, which will affect perceptions, it will affect our foreign policy and how we deal with various countries and it will affect the perception of India. It will affect the perception of different people or where India is. So, over the last 20-30 years, people have begun to see that we are far behind China. This will hopefully start changing the perception," Virmani said.

Calling India's economy booming and UK's economy dented, another expert believes that this factor can have an impact on UK Election as well. (ANI)