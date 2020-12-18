Mayawati slams SP, BJP for claiming credit of projects conceptualised during her tenure

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati on Friday said that the concepts of Ganga Expressway and Jewar Airport's development model were developed during her tenure as the Chief Minister of the state. She also slammed the BJP and SP for trying to steal credit for the development models.

Mayawati slammed the politics of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just keeps patting its back by claiming models whose concepts were laid down during her government.



"Be it the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh or the new airport at Jewar or other development projects, all these are the models of development whose concepts were prepared during my government. These were earlier under construction during the Samajwadi Party government. And now the present BJP government is patting itself on its back for these," she tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"Along with this, the new schemes for providing civic amenities in several cities of UP, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Kannauj, were also developed by us for the benefit of the whole society," she added in another tweet.

"Whatever little development has been possible in UP, after the exit of my government in 2012, they are the result of the BSP's development projects. In my government, this work would have been more rapid if the Central government of Congress did not obstruct these in the name of environment clearances," she said. (ANI)

