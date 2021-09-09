Mayawati slams UP govt over 'lack of medical facilities' amid dengue outbreak

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Alleging that due to "lack" of proper medical arrangements in government hospitals, many people are dying due to dengue outbreak in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday termed the situation "highly worrisome" and urged the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government in the state to pay attention to the matter.

Mayawati in a tweet today alleged, "Amidst the corona epidemic in UP, the outbreak of dengue and other mysterious fever etc. is also engulfing almost the entire state at a very fast pace, but due to lack of proper arrangements in government hospitals, many of their patients are also dying, which is highly worrisome. The government must pay attention to this."



Mayawati's remarks came as Uttar Pradesh is witnessing cases of Dengue fever amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 30 cases of dengue have been reported in Meerut so far, officials said on Wednesday.

Amid the COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the surge in viral fever cases was also reported amongst children in various hospitals of Lucknow. (ANI)

