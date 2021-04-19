Mayawati urges Centre to maintain supply of medical oxygen to hospitals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Considering the inadequate supply of Remdesivir and medical oxygen for treating COVID-10 patients, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Monday requested Central government to give special attention on keeping the supply of medical oxygen smooth and also import the medicines and oxygen so that supply is not disrupted in the hospitals.

"In view of the acute shortage of coronavirus vaccine and oxygen in hospitals in various states of the country, I request the Central government to pay special attention on priority. For this if the vaccines need to be imported, the Centre should do it," she said in a tweet.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also appealed people to follow COVID protocol issued by state governments.

"Simultaneously, I reque people to strictly adhere to COVID guideline issued by state governments so that the outbreak of the virus can be prevented," she said.

"Apart from it, the coronavirus is now affecting the youth as well, which is becoming a matter of concern. Therefore, the BSP demands the Central government that it should reconsider the age limit for vaccination as soon as possible," the leader demanded.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



Prime Minister directed officials that use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed.



On the issue of supply of medical oxygen, the Prime Minister directed that the installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be sped up. 162 PSA Oxygen plants are being installed in 32 States/UTs from PM CARES. The officers informed that 1 lakh cylinders are being procured and they will be supplied to states soon. The officers briefed the PM that they are in constant supply with 12 high burden states in assessing the current and future requirement of medical oxygen.

However, she earlier lauded the Centre's move to organise the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav', a special vaccination drive launched on April 11, to ramp up inoculations against the coronavirus disease. However, she suggested that it would have been better if the Centre had vaccinated the poor for free. (ANI)

