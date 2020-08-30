Mayawati welcomes Unlock-4 guidelines, says will help people during COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday welcomed the guidelines rolled out by the Union Home Affairs Ministry on Unlock-4, which will come into effect from September 1, and said that "this will stop politics being done under the veil of COVID-19 and help people during these trying times."

"The general guidelines rolled out by the Union Home Ministry over lockdown/unlock for all the states is a welcome move and was demanded by the BSP in the past. This will stop politics being done under the veil of COVID-19 and help people during these trying times," she tweeted.

Home Ministry had yesterday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In Unlock-4, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

The metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways in consultation with Home Ministry. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer. Open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

Home Ministry said, after extensive consultation with States and Union Territories, it has been decided that Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30. Online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

The lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30. All activities shall be permitted outside containment zones, except cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres excluding open-air theatre and similar places and international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by Home Ministry. (ANI)

