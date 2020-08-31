MB Prakash to represent India after being invited to be jury member in International Accordion Competition

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): MB Prakash from Bengaluru, who is India's one of the very few accordionists, will now be representing the country in the upcoming PIF World Accordion Competition 2020 after being named as a member in the jury board.

The competition will be held in Italy from September 16-20 and MB Prakash will make his presence felt after being invited to be a 'Member of the International Jury'.

Speaking to ANI about the upcoming competition, MB Prakash said: "In the next month between 16th and 20th, there would be an international competition for Accordion, I play this instrument, I have been invited to be on the international jury board and I would be representing India, this event will be online this year."

"There are some countries that are very important when it comes to Accordion, the countries are Italy, France, Germany, Russia, etc. The International Accordion competition will be held in Italy this year," he added.

MB Prakash is a self-taught man and his sheer dedication and hard work have made him everyone's delight. Not many people can understand the versatility of accordions.

An accordion is a reed instrument with tremendous tonal and dynamic ranges. Reed is a metal piece fixed at one end and another end is free so it vibrates when air moves in.

Prakash can play polkas, tangos, waltzes and other styles of music from different countries be it European, Russian and American.

MB Prakash and two of his friends have also created an accordion trio called 'The Tremolos' and they perform at concerts in and outside Bengaluru.

"This instrument has variants and what I play is a piano accordion. When I was young, I used to listen to the accordionists, living in my road, and playing it during the evening. Another thing which attracted me towards this instrument was its beautiful sound," Prakash said.

MB Prakash was the first and only Indian to be invited as a jury for the Prestigious Accordion World Championship, Trophee Mondial de Laccordeon, which was held in France.

He is also the first and only Indian Accordionist to be mentioned in the 700-page book, 'Accordionist worth listening in the world.'

He was also the official accordionist to play in the German food festival in India. (ANI)